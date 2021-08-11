Former Doncaster Rovers youth team duo sign for Peterborough United and York City

Ethan Bojang

Midfielder Ethan Bojang has joined Championship side Peterborough United on a two-year contract and will play in their Under 23s team, while left back Lewis Cunningham has linked up with York City for the forthcoming campaign.

Both players skippered Rovers’ under 18s team during their scholarships with the club and were part of the pre-pandemic title-winning Youth Alliance side of 2019/20.

Bojang also received international recognition earlier this year - representing Gambia at the U20s African Cup of Nations where his country reached the semi-finals.

Lewis Cunningham

Kieran Scarff, academy manager at Peterborough United, said: “Ethan has come through the system at Doncaster. I knew him from my time at the club. He joined us right at the back end of last season and trained with us for a few weeks.

“We kept in contact with him during the summer and some of those conversations were around our Category Two status and the subsequent under 23 league programme. At Doncaster, Ethan was always in the top two or three in his age group as he progressed through the ranks and I will be honest, it was a real surprise that he didn’t get a contract. Hopefully that will benefit us, he has an opportunity with us now.”

Cunningham, meanwhile, admits he is ‘over the moon’ to have been given a chance at York who are managed by ex-Newcastle United defender Steve Watson and amongst the favourites to win the National League North this season.

He told York’s official website: “I came in for pre-season training to see how I did and then I got the call a couple of weeks ago. I’m over the moon to get it done and I’m just grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve come here for a new challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”