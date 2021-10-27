Former Doncaster Rovers youngster scores 16-minute hat trick for Rossington Main in cup win over Stocksbridge Park Steels

Myron Gibbons. Photo: Rossington Main

Steels, who play two tiers higher than Main in the Northern Premier League, were 2-0 up at Oxford Street midway through the second half.

But Tyla Bell halved the deficit after 67 minutes before Gibbons stole the show.

He equalised with a smart finish before putting Rossington ahead from the penalty spot following a foul on Bell.

The visitors threw bodies forward in search of a late leveller only for the pacy Gibbons to score on the break and seal a memorable win for Ben Hunter’s side.

Main will now travel to NCEL Division One leaders Hallam in the quarter-finals.