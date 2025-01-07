Former Doncaster Rovers winger Brian Usher dies aged 80

Doncaster Rovers' 1972/73 squad, with Brian Usher fourth from the left on the back row.

Former Doncaster Rovers winger Brian Usher has died at the age of 80.

Usher made 183 appearances for Rovers between 1968 and 1973 – helping the club win the Division Four title in 1969 alongside Alick Jeffrey.

He settled in Doncaster where he lived the rest of his life following a brief spell playing in non-league for Yeovil Town.

Durham-born Usher started his career at his boyhood team Sunderland and was the youngest member of the Black Cats’ first-ever promotion-winning team in 1963-64.

He spent two seasons at Roker Park before joining Sheffield Wednesday. His switch to Rovers saw Alan Warboys move in the opposite direction to Hillsborough.

Following his retirement from the game Usher worked for an engineering company and then as an insurance agent.

A contributor to the football website www.where-are-they-now.co.uk said: “Every time Brian got the ball you knew he has going to do something great. He was fast, skilful and a great crosser of the ball. Used to nearly always vote for Brian as man of the match!”