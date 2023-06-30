Former Doncaster Rovers trialist finds new club amid ‘a lot of interest’

The 20-year-old signed for The Lions after rejecting a new contract with Gainsborough Trinity, who also play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division at Step Three of the National League system.

A compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs for his services.

Doncaster-born Conway continued to play for Main while training with Doncaster before joining National League North side Alfreton Town. He moved to Gainsborough in January.

Bailey Conway in action for Rossington Main.

The former Sheffield United academy prospect said: “I still have ambitions to play in the Football League and I feel that playing as many games as I can with Guiseley and helping to get them promoted would also help my own career.

“I have had a lot of interest in me, but I feel that Guiseley, through Russ (O’Neill, sporting director) and Phil (Paul Phillips, manager), can help me progress my game.

"Some experienced heads in football pointed me in this direction and I am excited at the thought of starting training with this club.”

Conway began playing football with Stainforth Juniors before spending eight years with the Blades.

He helped Gainsborough reach the play-offs last season, while his new club finished 13thafter being relegated from the National League North in the previous campaign.

A holding midfielder, Conway spent three years with Main after his Sheffield United exit and captained the club, who won promotion to the ninth tier of English football for the first time in their history last season.