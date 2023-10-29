Former Doncaster Rovers striker subjected to alleged racist abuse at Gillingham

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle was subjected to alleged racist abuse after scoring a penalty against Gillingham.

The incident allegedly took place in the 20th minute after Bogle scored the first of two penalties for his current club Newport County in their 2-0 win at Priestfield Stadium yesterday.

Kent Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both clubs condemned the incident.

Omar Bogle in action for Doncaster Rovers.

In a statement, Newport said they were “extremely disappointed”.

A spokesperson added: “Newport County abhors any forms of racism, prejudice or discrimination and has a zero-tolerance policy towards incidence of such nature.”

Gillingham confirmed they have issued a lifetime ban to the suspect.

The club's director of operations, Joe Comper, said they were “absolutely disgusted”.

Striker Bogle, 30, left Doncaster by mutual consent in January 2022.