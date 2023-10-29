Former Doncaster Rovers striker subjected to alleged racist abuse at Gillingham
The incident allegedly took place in the 20th minute after Bogle scored the first of two penalties for his current club Newport County in their 2-0 win at Priestfield Stadium yesterday.
Kent Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
Both clubs condemned the incident.
In a statement, Newport said they were “extremely disappointed”.
A spokesperson added: “Newport County abhors any forms of racism, prejudice or discrimination and has a zero-tolerance policy towards incidence of such nature.”
Gillingham confirmed they have issued a lifetime ban to the suspect.
The club's director of operations, Joe Comper, said they were “absolutely disgusted”.
Striker Bogle, 30, left Doncaster by mutual consent in January 2022.
He scored three goals in his 28 appearances for the club after joining them 12 months previously.