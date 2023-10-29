News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Former Doncaster Rovers striker subjected to alleged racist abuse at Gillingham

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle was subjected to alleged racist abuse after scoring a penalty against Gillingham.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident allegedly took place in the 20th minute after Bogle scored the first of two penalties for his current club Newport County in their 2-0 win at Priestfield Stadium yesterday.

Kent Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both clubs condemned the incident.

Omar Bogle in action for Doncaster Rovers.Omar Bogle in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Omar Bogle in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Newport said they were “extremely disappointed”.

A spokesperson added: “Newport County abhors any forms of racism, prejudice or discrimination and has a zero-tolerance policy towards incidence of such nature.”

Gillingham confirmed they have issued a lifetime ban to the suspect.

The club's director of operations, Joe Comper, said they were “absolutely disgusted”.

Striker Bogle, 30, left Doncaster by mutual consent in January 2022.

He scored three goals in his 28 appearances for the club after joining them 12 months previously.

Related topics:GillinghamDoncaster