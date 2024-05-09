Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the regular League Two campaign having come to an end, yet another former Rovers player is on the lookout for a new club.

Striker Omar Bogle is one of eight players who is leaving Newport County after their dreadful end to the campaign. The Welsh side lost their last eight league games of the season.

Bogle, aged 30, scored seven times in 2023-24 - with his last goal coming way back on December 16. The previous season he scored 19 times for County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogle spent a year at DN4, between January 2021 and January 2022. But he flattered to deceive, scoring just three goals in total. Earlier this season he spoke about an incident during a game in which he received racist abuse from a supporter.

Speaking to Sky, Bogle said: "I remember even on the coach back, it was a long journey back and at one point I almost shed a tear. When it was all sinking in, I was thinking: 'What actually just happened?'

"It's (racism) still in our game. It's still prevalent in life. There are some things that I know and feel are racially-motivated in football. For me to explain it, people would look at me as if I've got two heads. How do we get people to not think that way? The hate that you have in your heart to someone because they look different to you. How do we remove that?"