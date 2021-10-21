Former Doncaster Rovers striker Graeme Jones named as Newcastle United interim boss

Graeme Jones during his time at Doncaster Rovers.

Jones, who joined the club's coaching staff in January, will take charge of United for their game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 51-year-old became an assistant to Bruce earlier this year under former owner Mike Ashley, and was also part of Gareth Southgate's coaching staff for the European Championships last summer.

Jones, who was at Rovers between 1993-96, arrived from non-league Bridlington Town in a £10,000 move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became a firm favourite during his time at Belle Vue, grabbing 26 goals in 92 appearances.

His feats caught the eye of Wigan Athletic, joining them in 1996 and scoring 31 goals in his first season - a club record to this day.

He also got a total of four hat-tricks in his first season, going on to score 18 goals in the next two seasons, before joining Scottish side St Johnstone, on a £100,000 deal.

He retired in 2006 having also played for North Shields, Southend United, Boston United, Bury, Clyde and Hamilton Academical.

Jones then moved into coaching and management after becoming good friends with Roberto Martinez from the pair’s time as players at Wigan, and it was the Spaniard who handed him his first coaching role.

Jones worked as Martinez’s assistant at Swansea City, Wigan and Everton before advancing to international level with Belgium.

During his time with the Red Devils, Jones twice came up against England at the 2018 World Cup in the group stage and third-place play-off.

In the same summer, Jones left the national set-up and joined West Bromwich Albion as Darren Moore’s assistant following their relegation to the Championship.

Having previously been eyed by both Swansea City and Burnley, Jones accepted his first managerial role at Championship newcomers Luton Town in May 2019.

However, Jones struggled to turn the Hatters into anything other than relegation candidates.

When football was suspended due to Covid-19, Jones left his position by mutual consent with the club 23rd in the table.

Jones then joined Bournemouth as first-team coach under Jason Tindall following Eddie Howe’s resignation.