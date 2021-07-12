Former Doncaster Rovers striker Ernie Moss has died
Former Doncaster Rovers striker Ernie Moss has died at the age of 71.
Moss spent the 1983/84 season with Rovers, topping the scoring with 17 goals including seven in the first eight matches of the season as the side went on to win promotion to Division Three.
He left to rejoin Chesterfield, the club he is most closely associated with. Moss is the Spireites’ club record goalscorer, netting 192 times in more than 500 appearances across three spells.
His playing career also took in the likes of Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Port Vale, Lincoln City, Scarborough and Stockport County, while he managed several non-league sides including Gainsborough Trinity.
In later life, he suffered from a rare form of dementia called Pick’s Disease, and his family have been vocal advocates for further investigation into the links between playing football and brain injuries.
Moss leaves behind wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah, together with son-in-law Stu and grandchildren Henry, Georgia, Erin, Finn and Callie.