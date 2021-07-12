Former Doncaster Rovers striker Ernie Moss has died

Ernie Moss (third from right) joined Rovers in the summer of 1983 along with Bill Green (third from left), John Breckin (second from right) and Andy Kowalski (right). Here they are pictured with the Snodin brother, Glyn and Ian.

Moss spent the 1983/84 season with Rovers, topping the scoring with 17 goals including seven in the first eight matches of the season as the side went on to win promotion to Division Three.

He left to rejoin Chesterfield, the club he is most closely associated with. Moss is the Spireites’ club record goalscorer, netting 192 times in more than 500 appearances across three spells.

His playing career also took in the likes of Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Port Vale, Lincoln City, Scarborough and Stockport County, while he managed several non-league sides including Gainsborough Trinity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In later life, he suffered from a rare form of dementia called Pick’s Disease, and his family have been vocal advocates for further investigation into the links between playing football and brain injuries.

Moss leaves behind wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah, together with son-in-law Stu and grandchildren Henry, Georgia, Erin, Finn and Callie.

*