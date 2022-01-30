Former Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp breaks Championship goalscoring record

Sharp scored in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United - managed by ex-Rovers boss Darren Ferguson - to overtake David Nugent as the top scorer in the 18 seasons since English football’s second tier was rebranded as the Championship.

Of the 35-year-old’s 122 Championship goals, 45 came while playing for Rovers in 98 appearances across one permanent and two loan spells.

As well as the Blades and Rovers, he has played and scored for Southampton, Reading, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in the second tier.

Billy Sharp

Of the currently active players who can threaten his record, Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes is seven goals behind while Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban trails him by 12.

Another former Rovers player makes up the top three with Sharp and Nugent as Ross McCormack - who spent five months on loan with Rovers in 2006 in League One - netted 120 times in the Championship.

