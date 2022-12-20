Solts clocked up seven years’ service with Rovers in his previous role and was formerly head of academy sports science.

He left the club this summer, having also worked in the first team, but has since joined Buxton at Belles.

Buxton, who took over from Andy Butler in September, knows Solts from his time coaching in Doncaster’s academy.

Doncaster Rovers' Belles manager, Nick Buxton (right) with his assistant Daniel Solts.

The pair are assisted by physio Kay Humberstone and Jake Gregory, an intern specialising in fitness coaching.

Buxton said: “We go to clubs where teams have got millions of people. There’s only four of us, but it’s all good.”

Belles are currently second in the Women's National League Division One Midlands – the fourth tier of women’s football in England.

They are nine points behind leaders Stourbridge, who are splashing the cash in a predominantly amateur league, but do have two games in hand.

Buxton said: “It will be hard to peg them back because they are paying money and we are not but we are going to give it a shot.

"Fair play to them, they are backing the women’s game.”

Despite the advantage Stourbrigde boast over Belles, Buxton insisted he won’t use it as an excuse.

“We finished second last year and need to try and better that,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard but you have got to class finishing second again as a failure because we have not done what we wanted to do.”

Buxton added: “That’s where I have to look at myself and the players.

"Even though they are paying money I think we have got a team to actually challenge them.”

Belles had been due to play at the Eco-Power Stadium on December 11 but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Their Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup clash against Millmoor Ladies the following week also fell victim to the cold snap, meaning they will not play again until January.

On what the future might hold for the club, Buxton said: “With the right backing they would definitely get up there.

