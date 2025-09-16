Former Doncaster Rovers manager set to earn another job promotion with Yorkshire rivals

Gary McSheffrey

Gary McSheffrey, the former Doncaster Rovers boss, is set to get another job promotion at another Yorkshire club.

McSheffrey, 43, has been working as under-21s head coach at Sheffield United for the past year. He initially joined the Blades' academy in March 2024, working with the Development squad as a forwards coach.

But he was quickly bumped up the ranks and promoted to under-21s head coach. That decision was made by Chris Wilder, who then saw his second stint at Bramall Lane come to an end this summer following defeat in the Championship play-off final.

But less than 90 days after his exit, the 57-year-old made a triumphant return to United this week - and it appears that one of his first jobs is set to be moving McSheffrey into his senior staff line-up, according to national journalist Alan Nixon.

McSheffrey's time in charge of Rovers is his only senior management role to date. He took charge of 46 games, winning 14 in total.

Speaking to the Free Press in 2023 about his exit from the club, McSheffrey was asked if he had any regrets over his time in the top job.

He said: "You learn on the job, I don't care what anyone says people are always learning on the job. You always need the first job, or first couple, to get experience.

“I have learnt a lot on reflection. It's hard at the time when you are constantly on to the next game and in the bubble. There were a few decisions where I'd be a bit firmer, saying no to a few things, a few players. Following your gut on a few things.”