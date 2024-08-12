Former Doncaster Rovers manager earns job promotion at Championship side Sheffield United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McSheffrey, who managed Rovers between December 2021 and October 2022, has been named Sheffield United's new under-21s head coach.
The 41-year-old joined the Blades last season as an academy individual development coach. He replaces Michael Collins, who has stepped up to the first team set-up at Bramall Lane, as part of Chris Wilder's coaching staff.
It was back in March that McSheffrey joined United's academy, working with the Development squad as a forwards coach.
Speaking to the Free Press last summer about his exit from the club, McSheffrey was asked if he had any regrets over his time in the top job - his first in senior football.
He said: "You learn on the job, I don't care what anyone says people are always learning on the job. You always need the first job, or first couple, to get experience.
“I have learnt a lot on reflection. It's hard at the time when you are constantly on to the next game and in the bubble.
There were a few decisions where I'd be a bit firmer, saying no to a few things, a few players. Following your gut on a few things.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.