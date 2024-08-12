Former Doncaster Rovers manager earns job promotion at Championship side Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has landed a job promotion.

McSheffrey, who managed Rovers between December 2021 and October 2022, has been named Sheffield United's new under-21s head coach.

The 41-year-old joined the Blades last season as an academy individual development coach. He replaces Michael Collins, who has stepped up to the first team set-up at Bramall Lane, as part of Chris Wilder's coaching staff.

It was back in March that McSheffrey joined United's academy, working with the Development squad as a forwards coach.

Speaking to the Free Press last summer about his exit from the club, McSheffrey was asked if he had any regrets over his time in the top job - his first in senior football.

He said: "You learn on the job, I don't care what anyone says people are always learning on the job. You always need the first job, or first couple, to get experience.

“I have learnt a lot on reflection. It's hard at the time when you are constantly on to the next game and in the bubble.

There were a few decisions where I'd be a bit firmer, saying no to a few things, a few players. Following your gut on a few things.”