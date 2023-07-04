Former Doncaster Rovers man Aidan Barlow finds new club after being released

Barlow, who came through the academy at Manchester United and represented England at youth level, was one of five players released by Doncaster at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons at the Eco-Power Stadium after being signed by Richie Wellens in the summer of 2021.

He made a total of 49 appearances, scoring three goals.

Aidan Barlow in action for Doncaster Rovers.

The length of Barlow’s contract with Eastleigh has not been disclosed. The Hampshire-based outfit finished ninth in the fifth tier in 22/23.

Barlow is the first of Doncaster’s released players to find a new club, with Kieran Agard, Jonathan Mitchell and Ro-Shaun Williams’ next moves unknown.

Ollie Younger was also released, but was invited back for pre-season training by Rovers. His long-term future remains unclear, however.

Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery also remain on the transfer list and several young players could also leave the club on loan in the coming weeks and months.

Aidan Barlow goes close against Walsall on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Doncaster will begin the Papa Johns Trophy group stage with a trip to Mansfield on Tuesday, 5 September (7pm kick-off).

Grant McCann’s side will then host Everton's Under-21s at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 19 September and Burton Albion on Tuesday, 10 October.

Those games will also kick-off at 7pm.

Rovers exited the competition at the group stage last season.