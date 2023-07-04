News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Former Doncaster Rovers man Aidan Barlow finds new club after being released

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Aidan Barlow has signed for National League side Eastleigh.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

Barlow, who came through the academy at Manchester United and represented England at youth level, was one of five players released by Doncaster at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons at the Eco-Power Stadium after being signed by Richie Wellens in the summer of 2021.

He made a total of 49 appearances, scoring three goals.

Aidan Barlow in action for Doncaster Rovers.Aidan Barlow in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Aidan Barlow in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The length of Barlow’s contract with Eastleigh has not been disclosed. The Hampshire-based outfit finished ninth in the fifth tier in 22/23.

Barlow is the first of Doncaster’s released players to find a new club, with Kieran Agard, Jonathan Mitchell and Ro-Shaun Williams’ next moves unknown.

Ollie Younger was also released, but was invited back for pre-season training by Rovers. His long-term future remains unclear, however.

Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery also remain on the transfer list and several young players could also leave the club on loan in the coming weeks and months.

Aidan Barlow goes close against Walsall on the final day of the season.Aidan Barlow goes close against Walsall on the final day of the season.
Aidan Barlow goes close against Walsall on the final day of the season.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Doncaster will begin the Papa Johns Trophy group stage with a trip to Mansfield on Tuesday, 5 September (7pm kick-off).

Grant McCann’s side will then host Everton's Under-21s at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 19 September and Burton Albion on Tuesday, 10 October.

Those games will also kick-off at 7pm.

Rovers exited the competition at the group stage last season.

Doncaster will play the first of six pre-season fixtures this weekend when they take on ninth-tier outfit Rossington Main at Oxford Street on Saturday.

Related topics:DoncasterNational LeagueEastleighManchester UnitedEngland