Former Doncaster Rovers loanee released by parent club but return unlikely

The forward made 11 appearances for Rovers after becoming Danny Schofield’s first signing for the club when he joined on a temporary basis in January.

Miller, 20, was used as a winger and later a centre forward when injuries limited Schofield’s options at the top end of the pitch.

But he failed to find the back of the net and has now been released by Brighton, with whom he spent four years.

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Todd Miller has been released by parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Before joining Doncaster, Essex-born Miller was a regular for the Seagulls’ Under-21s, having joined the club from Colchester aged 16.

He became the U’s youngest-ever first-team player in March 2019 when, while still at school, he came off the bench in a League Two game at Exeter City aged 16 years and 166 days.

That was his only senior appearance for Colchester and he joined Brighton that summer.

James Brown, who also spent the second half of last season on loan at Rovers, will return to his parent club Blackburn for pre-season with the right-back, 25, under contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024.

He made 17 appearances for Doncaster but, like Miller, failed to inspire with his performances.

New Doncaster chief Grant McCann is not expected to pursue a permanent return for any of last season’s loan players, including Charlie Lakin, who had previously been a transfer target.

McCann has no fewer than eight options in central midfield and added Wolves winger Tyler Roberts to his squad last week.

