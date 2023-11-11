News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee overlooked for the England men's Elite Squad fixture at Eco-Power Stadium

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ben Nelson has been overlooked for the England men's Elite Squad that will take on Italy at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nelson, who played 15 times for Rovers last term, has been on the fringes of Leicester's first team this season.

The 19-year-old made his Foxes debut in the Carabao Cup in August but has recently been turning out for their Under-21s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nelson has previously represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level and is now eligible to play for the Elite League squad, formerly known as England Under-20s.

Most Popular
Ben Nelson in action for Doncaster Rovers.Ben Nelson in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Ben Nelson in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Despite being chosen for a training camp with the Elite League squad in September, his lack of game time recently appears to have cost him a place in the Young Lions set-up this time round.

The Elite League squad will face Italy at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday before taking on Germany at the Jahnstadion Regensburg four days later.

Several thousand tickets have been sold for the clash, according to sources at Rovers.

Related topics:ItalyEngland