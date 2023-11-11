Former Doncaster Rovers loanee overlooked for the England men's Elite Squad fixture at Eco-Power Stadium
Nelson, who played 15 times for Rovers last term, has been on the fringes of Leicester's first team this season.
The 19-year-old made his Foxes debut in the Carabao Cup in August but has recently been turning out for their Under-21s side.
Nelson has previously represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level and is now eligible to play for the Elite League squad, formerly known as England Under-20s.
Despite being chosen for a training camp with the Elite League squad in September, his lack of game time recently appears to have cost him a place in the Young Lions set-up this time round.
The Elite League squad will face Italy at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday before taking on Germany at the Jahnstadion Regensburg four days later.
Several thousand tickets have been sold for the clash, according to sources at Rovers.