Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ben Nelson has been overlooked for the England men's Elite Squad that will take on Italy at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Nelson, who played 15 times for Rovers last term, has been on the fringes of Leicester's first team this season.

The 19-year-old made his Foxes debut in the Carabao Cup in August but has recently been turning out for their Under-21s side.

Nelson has previously represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level and is now eligible to play for the Elite League squad, formerly known as England Under-20s.

Ben Nelson in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Despite being chosen for a training camp with the Elite League squad in September, his lack of game time recently appears to have cost him a place in the Young Lions set-up this time round.

The Elite League squad will face Italy at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday before taking on Germany at the Jahnstadion Regensburg four days later.