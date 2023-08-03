Forward Woltman spent the first half of last season on loan at Doncaster after joining them on the summer transfer window deadline day.

He showed flashes of his ability in his first loan move away from Anfield but struggled to break into the team and returned to the Reds in January with 14 appearances under his belt, three of them starts.

The 19-year-old trained with Oxford earlier in the summer and made two appearances as a trialist.

Max Woltman in action for Doncaster Rovers.

The club’s head coach, Liam Manning, said: “From the first day you could see he was technically very good.

"You would expect that from someone with his pedigree growing up and playing the Liverpool way.

"But he also has a fantastic attitude and a real hunger to be part of what we are building here, both for now and for the medium and long term. Max fits in really well with those plans.”

Oxford have not disclosed the length of Woltman’s contract.

Woltman, who joined Liverpool aged five and made his first-team debut in the Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro, said: “I was made to feel part of things very quickly.

“This is a very talented squad and the coaches have been first class with me.

"I like the set up, like the way they want to play the game and I’m really looking forward to it.”