Former Doncaster Rovers loanee heads out to non-league club

Brandon Fleming spent the first part of the season on loan at Rovers.

The full-back arrived at Rovers on loan from Hull City and posted 20 appearances in all competitions for Grant McCann's side. He was recalled by his parent club last month and now has been moved out again, this time to Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking just after Fleming's recall, McCann said: "Brandon is a good player. When he came in just after the start of the season, we had an injury to James Maxwell which we thought would be longer than planned but he got back quickly. Brandon knew right away when he came in that it was because of an injury. Brandon was clear from day one. He's gone back now and we've got two good full-backs in James and Jack Senior fighting for that position.

"Of all the games he's played, probably 70 of them have been under me and I don't think he's probably played 100 games so he knows how much I like him as a player. I've no doubt he'll have a really good career but at this moment we have to focus on what we have, in James and Jack."

Fleming is out of contract at Hull this summer.