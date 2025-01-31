Former Doncaster Rovers loan flop seals move to Scottish outfit

Ephraim Yeboah

Ephraim Yeboah has landed himself a new club following his forgetful loan stint at Doncaster Rovers earlier this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young winger arrived in the summer for what was meant to be a season-long loan arrangement from parent club Bristol City.

But Yeboah, 18, barely featured for Grant McCann's side. He made 11 league appearances although only one of them was from the start. In early January, Rovers activated the break clause with McCann saying at the time that he had no doubts he would go on to enjoy a top career but that he just couldn't break into the team due to the fierce competition in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Yeboah is heading out on loan again after signing for Scottish Championship side Dunfermline. Yeboah could debut at home to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

City boss Liam Manning recently reflected on Yeboah's struggles in South Yorkshire: "He obviously didn't get the minutes that he would have wanted to at Doncaster. He's one that we're quite clear about, he's still so young, he's experienced a lot so young, he still needs a huge amount of work which knowing him, his attitude and his application, he'll come in and do his very, very best.

"It's about now, brushing up on the areas that are going to help him get in and around the first team."