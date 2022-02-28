Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping coach secures job with EFL club

Paul Gerrard. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 49-year-old departed Rovers by ‘mutual agreement’ just two days before Richie Wellens was sacked as manager.

He spent eight years at the club after arriving in 2013 following the appointment of Paul Dickov as boss.

Gerrard has been appointed as goalkeeping coach at struggling League Two side Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Everton, Oldham Athletic and Nottingham Forest man became the first addition to Paul Simpson’s backroom team last week.

Simpson, who was heavily linked with the Rovers vacancy following Wellens’ departure, has returned for a second spell in charge of the Cumbrians.

Simpson said of the appointment: “Paul is very experienced, both as a player and as a goalkeeper coach.

“He comes highly recommended, and I know he’ll be a positive addition at a time when that’s exactly what we need.

“I think we’ve got some good young keepers, and we have Magnus [Norman] and Mark [Howard], so we’ve got to give them the expert help they need.

“Paul brings that, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”