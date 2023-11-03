Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has signed for their League Two rivals Harrogate Town.

Mitchell, who was released by Rovers at the end of last season, has penned a short-term deal until the end of 2022.

He could make his Sulphurites debut away to Marine in the FA Cup first round tomorrow amid an injury to their first-choice keeper Mark Oxley.

A “delighted” Mitchell said: “It’s a move which came about quickly but now everything is sorted, I can’t wait to get going.

Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

“Whenever you go into a new environment, you’re always looking to push and try to be as good as you can.

"If I can do that and get myself in the team then hopefully I can help the other lads around me as well.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer (Simon Weaver), Phil Priestley (goalkeeper coach) and Paul Thirlwell (assistant manager) and they have welcomed me with open arms and encouraged me to give it my all.”

Mitchell, once capped by England’s under-21s, made 62 appearances over 18 months with Doncaster and kept eight clean sheets last term.

Weaver said: “To recruit someone of Jonathan’s quality at such short notice is a great stroke of luck for the football club.

"He is a very good professional, he has a lot of games under his belt but is also still only 28.

“We need competition for places in every position. With Mark out, we needed to bring someone in as soon as possible and we are delighted to have this deal complete.

“There was a few late nights from Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell, Phil Priestley and I as we poured over the coverage we had available and we believe we are signing a real top quality keeper.“

Rovers are due to play Harrogate on January 6, having lost to their North Yorkshire neighbours on the opening day of the season.

Mitchell was released along with Kieran Agard, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ollie Younger and Aidan Barlow.

Until today Barlow was the only one of the five to have since found a new club.

The former Manchester United youngster is now playing for National League side Eastleigh.