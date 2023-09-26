News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Former Doncaster Rovers forward resigns from non-league club despite unbeaten start

Mick Norbury has stepped down as manager of Central Midlands League Premier Division North leaders Dearne & District.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Experienced non-league boss Norbury leaves with the club top of the table after eight wins from their first eight league matches this season.

The former Doncaster Rovers forward joined eleventh-tier Dearne & District from Ossett United, where he had been assistant manager, in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We regret to announce that Mick Norbury has decided to step down from his role and has left the club,” Dearne & District posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mick Norbury has stepped down as manager of Central Midlands League Premier Division North leaders Dearne & District.Mick Norbury has stepped down as manager of Central Midlands League Premier Division North leaders Dearne & District.
Mick Norbury has stepped down as manager of Central Midlands League Premier Division North leaders Dearne & District.
Most Popular

"Whilst we wanted him to stay, we understand his decision and wish Mick well with whatever he does next.

"We would also like to thank him for all his efforts this season, as he has played a big part in getting us to this point.

"The club will take time to assess the next steps and make further announcements in due course.”

Dearne & District take on Yorkshire Main this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Armthorpe Welfare slipped to their sixth straight defeat as they crashed out of the FA Vase in the Second Qualifying Round after a 3-0 loss to Atherton Laburnum Rovers at the weekend.

James Baxendale’s side are back in league action tonight when they host Horbury Town at the Marra Falcons Stadium in the NCEL Division One.

Rossington Main also exited the FA Vase at the same stage following a 2-1 defeat at Bottesford Town on Saturday.

Brad Grayson scored for Rossington, who take on Penistone Church in the NCEL Premier Division on Wednesday evening.

Related topics:Doncaster RoversNorth