Experienced non-league boss Norbury leaves with the club top of the table after eight wins from their first eight league matches this season.

The former Doncaster Rovers forward joined eleventh-tier Dearne & District from Ossett United, where he had been assistant manager, in May.

"We regret to announce that Mick Norbury has decided to step down from his role and has left the club,” Dearne & District posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.

"Whilst we wanted him to stay, we understand his decision and wish Mick well with whatever he does next.

"We would also like to thank him for all his efforts this season, as he has played a big part in getting us to this point.

"The club will take time to assess the next steps and make further announcements in due course.”

Dearne & District take on Yorkshire Main this weekend.

Elsewhere, Armthorpe Welfare slipped to their sixth straight defeat as they crashed out of the FA Vase in the Second Qualifying Round after a 3-0 loss to Atherton Laburnum Rovers at the weekend.

James Baxendale’s side are back in league action tonight when they host Horbury Town at the Marra Falcons Stadium in the NCEL Division One.

Rossington Main also exited the FA Vase at the same stage following a 2-1 defeat at Bottesford Town on Saturday.