Former Doncaster Rovers forward leaves latest club after just two months
Former Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Dodoo has left Burton Albion just two months after signing for the club.
Dodoo, who exited Rovers by mutual consent last summer following their relegation from League One, joined the Brewers on a short-term deal in November.
The 27-year-old made nine appearances for the club, three of them as starts, but failed to find the back of the net.
He is now looking for the eleventh club of his career.
"We wish Joe all the very best for the future,” a Burton statement said.
Dodoo scored eight goals in 39 appearances for Doncaster last season after penning a two-year deal with the club in the summer of 2021.
The former Leicester City and Rangers frontman was signed by Richie Wellens but left Rovers during pre-season in June.
His exit came after a disagreement with ex-boss Gary McSheffrey over his best position.
Dodoo played under former Doncaster striker Dino Maamria at Burton, who are in the League One relegation zone.