Former Doncaster Rovers forward leaves latest club after just two months

Dodoo, who exited Rovers by mutual consent last summer following their relegation from League One, joined the Brewers on a short-term deal in November.

The 27-year-old made nine appearances for the club, three of them as starts, but failed to find the back of the net.

He is now looking for the eleventh club of his career.

Joe Dodoo battles with Burton Albion's Thomas Hamer last season.

"We wish Joe all the very best for the future,” a Burton statement said.

Dodoo scored eight goals in 39 appearances for Doncaster last season after penning a two-year deal with the club in the summer of 2021.

The former Leicester City and Rangers frontman was signed by Richie Wellens but left Rovers during pre-season in June.

His exit came after a disagreement with ex-boss Gary McSheffrey over his best position.