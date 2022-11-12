Dodoo had been without a club since leaving Rovers by mutual consent this summer following their relegation last term.

The Brewers, who are bottom of League One and five points from safety, did not disclose the length of his contract.

Joe Dodoo takes on Oxford United's Luke McNally.

Dodoo, 27, said: “I spoke to the manager (Dino Maamria) and he told me what he’s hoping the team can achieve this season.

“I’ve got history of playing against the club and I hope to be a great help for the club whilst I’m here, especially contributing with goals.

“I’m fit, I’m in great condition and I’m ready to go.”

Dodoo scored eight goals in 39 appearances for Doncaster last season after signing a two-year deal with the club in the summer of 2021.

The former Leicester City, Rangers and Wigan Athletic frontman was signed by Richie Wellens but left Rovers at the start of pre-season in June.

Hi exit came after a disagreement with Gary McSheffrey over his best position.

Maamria added: “He’s been training with us, and we’ve seen enough to offer him a short-term deal.

"He’ll add us good options in the front forward areas, so hopefully he can come in and be a success here.”

Dodoo’s move to Burton means John Bostock is the only player who left Doncaster following their relegation who is still looking for a new club.