Former Doncaster Rovers flop makes surprise move to League Two rivals
Hiwula, 29, endured a torrid time at Rovers. He arrived in the summer of 2021 but scored just a solitary goal in 25 appearances for the club as they were relegated to the fourth tier.
He was sold to Scottish side Ross County in the summer of 2022 but was released by the Staggies last September. Now, he's signed a contract with Morecambe.
"I feel this is a perfect opportunity for me to come and play the remaining games of the season, hopefully we can do something special," he told Morecambe's official site.
"There's a really good bunch of lads here, everyone has been welcoming as well so I've enjoyed it so far. The fans can expect hard work, determination and an eye for goal as well, I'll always give 100% for the team."
Hiwula could face Rovers when the two sides meet on April 6.