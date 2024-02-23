Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hiwula, 29, endured a torrid time at Rovers. He arrived in the summer of 2021 but scored just a solitary goal in 25 appearances for the club as they were relegated to the fourth tier.

He was sold to Scottish side Ross County in the summer of 2022 but was released by the Staggies last September. Now, he's signed a contract with Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel this is a perfect opportunity for me to come and play the remaining games of the season, hopefully we can do something special," he told Morecambe's official site.

Former Doncaster man Jordy Hiwula has signed for Morecambe. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"There's a really good bunch of lads here, everyone has been welcoming as well so I've enjoyed it so far. The fans can expect hard work, determination and an eye for goal as well, I'll always give 100% for the team."