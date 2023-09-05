News you can trust since 1925
Former Doncaster Rovers favourite joins League One side on free transfer

Former Doncaster Rovers favourite Kieran Sadlier has joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer after leaving Bolton.
Sadlier, who was Doncaster’s top-scorer in the 2019/20 season with 12 goals in 40 appearances, mutually agreed to cancel his Bolton contract last week.

The forward spent the second part of last season on loan at Leyton Orient, where he played under Richie Wellens, and had not featured for the Trotters this term.

"Delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” 28-year-old Sadlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kieran Sadlier in action for Doncaster Rovers.Kieran Sadlier in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Kieran Sadlier in action for Doncaster Rovers.
"Thank you to everyone @OfficialBWFC (Bolton Wanderers) for the last 18 months, an amazing club full of top people, players, staff and of course the fans! Made friends I’ll have a for a very long time and a place I’ll always have love for with my son being born there and looked after so well.”

Many Rovers fans hoped Sadlier might follow Grant McCann back to the Eco-Power Stadium this summer but a move did not materialise.

McCann was assistant manager at Peterborough during Sadlier's one-season stay at London Road and signed him for Doncaster.

Following his success with Rovers, Sadlier rejected the offer of a new contract with the club in favour of a move to their South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United, joining the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2020.

He signed for Bolton for an undisclosed fee in January 2022 in search of regular football, which failed to materialise.

The length of his contract at Wycombe has not been disclosed.

