Former Doncaster Rovers coach reunites with Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town

Bennett, who had a spell with the Terriers as a player and a youth coach, left Rovers last month to take up a similar post elsewhere.

It has now been revealed he will work under Warnock following his return to the club.

The pair previously worked together at Middlesbrough and Bennett played under Warnock at Sheffield United.

Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping coach Ian Bennett (left) has joined Neil Warnock’s backroom staff at Huddersfield Town.

Warnock, who has also hired Carl Serrant as first team coach, said: “Now that I’ve committed myself to the position full-time, I thought it was important to get another couple of members of staff on board that know me inside out, know what I want and know how to make the most and get the most from my way of working.

“That said, I’m delighted to bring both Ian Bennett and Carl Serrant to the club. I’ve worked with both of them previously and I’m sure they’ll enjoy every minute of the challenge ahead.”

Former Birmingham City stopper Bennett joined Doncaster's coaching team under Gary McSheffrey in June 2022.

He previously coached in Huddersfield’s academy before joining Nottingham Forest, where he also worked in the first team, and Middlesbrough.

Kyle Letheren has been hired as Bennett’s replacement at Rovers.

Letheren had a brief spell on loan at Rovers in the second half of the 2008/09 season but never made an appearance.

He worked as Hartlepool United’s goalkeeping coach last term, combining his role with playing duties.

