Lee spent two seasons with Rovers from 2006 to 2008 and scored the winning goal in the 2007 EFL Trophy final.

He previously had a spell in charge of Hartlepool, where he managed Doncaster winger Luke Molyneux, during the 2021/22 season.

It is understood the 44-year-old was considered for the Rovers job following Gary McSheffrey’s exit in October.

Former Hartlepool United manager and Doncaster Rovers captain Graeme Lee. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

Lee, who will be assisted by another ex-Doncaster player, Ian Clark, said: “I am excited.

“I have had a bit of time off the football scene since leaving Hartlepool, time with the family, time to reflect, but I’ve had chats with Mark (Harkin, chairman) and Craig (Gibbin, CEO) at the club.

“It just excites me to get back involved in football at a club where they want to be part of the community, come forward, and I want to be part of something like that.”

Marske finished 16th out of 22 teams in the Northern Premier League Premier Division this season.

A club statement said: “These progressive appointments will allow the club to build upon the solid foundations provided over recent years and also enable a further sustainable step forward with the Seasiders set to benefit from having a Football League-calibre manager at the helm with an extensive knowledge of the professional and local football scene.”

Lee previously worked as lead coach of Middlesbrough's under-23s.

He has replaced Carl Jarrett at Marske after he rejected the chance to work with a bigger budget next term.