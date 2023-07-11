Midfielder Clayton began last season skippering Doncaster and was a key player for Gary McSheffrey in the opening few months of the campaign before falling out of favour under Danny Schofield.

He eventually won back his place in the starting XI before being told he could leave the club in January and left to join Mark Hughes at Bradford City, helping them reach the League Two play-offs.

Clayton, now 34, has signed a one-year deal with Rochdale – now of the National League following their relegation last term – after being released by the Bantams at the end of last season.

Adam Clayton in action for Doncaster Rovers.

He said: “I’m delighted. I trained today with the lads and the standard of the session was really good.

“I grew up locally, so I know who Rochdale are as a club. It wasn’t a case of selling the club, more of selling the aims and ambitions for the group.

“Just by talking to the gaffer you can tell he’s going to give it everything to try and achieve what he wants to achieve.

"What he wants from a midfielder suits me and hopefully we can have a good season together.”

Clayton represented Middlesbrough in the Premier League earlier in his career and has also played for the likes of Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Rochdale head coach Jimmy McNulty said: “The impact of a signing like Adam on our dressing room could be huge.

"It raises standards, and culturally will be great for the whole group, including myself.

"I believe it makes the players sit up and take notice, and it sharpens their own minds about what we’re trying to achieve this season.

“His calibre and pedigree speak for themselves. His leadership and guidance, as well as his on-field coaching, are things that you can’t get from every signing, but we do with Adam.”

Clayton joined Doncaster in January 2022 and made 35 appearances in red and white.

Meanwhile, highly regarded Rovers youngster Will Flint has been named as the club’s new Under-18s captain.

