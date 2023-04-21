Former Doncaster Rovers boss hailed for doing 'spectacular job' at Leyton Orient

Orient’s promotion to League One was confirmed earlier this week.

Wellens was appointed head coach at the east London club in March last year following his unsuccessful stint in charge of Rovers.

"Richie has done a spectacular job," Travis told BBC Radio London.

Richie Wellens. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"He has got true engagement with the players and takes a strategic approach.

"He has done a magnificent job making sure we didn't overstretch the players and his management of their minutes has been incredible.

"Richie has continued the work that was started in the National League by Justin Edinburgh, who unfortunately died. We had to overcome that and Richie has helped us do that."

Wellens took charge of Rovers in the summer of 2021 but a problematic six-month reign produced just six wins from 26 games in all competitions.

He was sacked in early December and replaced by youth team manager Gary McSheffrey – who failed to prevent Rovers’ relegation from League One.

“I probably made a mistake in going to Doncaster if I’m being honest. I let my heart rule my head,” said Wellens last year. “There were a lot of red flags there.

“But it was a club that I loved and I had a great time there as a player and I had a great relationship with the fans so it was very difficult for me to turn down in terms of being a club that was definitely pulling on my heartstrings.

“In hindsight I shouldn’t have done it.”