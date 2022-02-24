Former Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann returns to former club Peterborough United as manager
Grant McCann has been confirmed as the new manager of Peterborough United.
The 41-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Posh where he began his managerial career in 2016.
His first game in charge on Saturday will be against Hull City who sacked him last month following a takeover.
McCann spent the 2018/19 season in charge at Doncaster Rovers, succeeding Darren Ferguson.
The Northern Irishman led Rovers to the League One play-offs before jumping ship to take charge of Hull in the Championship.
Hull were subsequently relegated from the second tier but McCann guided them to the League One title last season.
He now succeeds Ferguson again, this time at Peterborough who currently lie 23rd in the Championship and eight points adrift of safety.
McCann has two sons in the Posh academy.