Defender Bright, who hails from Killamarsh in North East Derbyshire, spent five years with Belles from 2009 to 2014 before joining current club Chelsea.

Bright joined Doncaster from the Sheffield United Centre of Excellence and initially played as a striker before moving into midfield and then defence.

The 29-year-old, who is now a five-time WSL winner following Chelsea’s latest title win last weekend, took to social media to share her delight with the news.

Millie Bright gets in a sliding tackle against Birmingham in her Belles days. Picture: Malcolm Billingham

She wrote: “Beyond proud + honoured to be representing my country this summer our next chapter awaits.”

Also included in Sarina Wiegman’s squad are former Belles pair Beth England and Mary Earps.

England reportedly became the WSL’s most expensive player when she joined Tottenham from Chelsea in January.

She worked part-time in a fish and chip shop while playing for Belles from 2011 to 2015.

Millie Bright has a shot at goal against Watford Ladies. Picture: Malcolm Billingham

The Barnsley-born 28-year-old’s 12 goals in 12 top-flight matches have earned her a first England call-up since Euro 2022.

Goalkeeper Earps was a star of the Lionesses Euro 2022 triumph on home soil last year and was a joint winner of the tournament’s golden glove with four clean sheets.

The Manchester United stopped joined Belles as an 18-year-old in 2011, having already gained international honours at youth level.

The Women’s World Cup takes place from Thursday, 20 July to Sunday 20 August.

England are second favourites to win the tournament behind the current holders and four-time champions, United States.

The Lionesses have been drawn in a group alongside China, Denmark and Haiti.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland Saturday, 22 July before taking on Denmark at Syndey’s Allianz Stadium six days later.

England round-up their group stage fixtures against China at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August.

Discussing her 23-player squad, which features 16 members of the Euro 2022-winning side, Wiegman said: “I'm very excited about the team we are taking to Australia.