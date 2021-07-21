Former Doncaster Rovers Belles star helps Team GB make winning start at Tokyo Olympics

Former Doncaster Rovers Belles ace Millie Bright helped Team GB make a winning start to the Olympic women’s football tournament.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:22 am
Millie Bright in action against Chile. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images
Millie Bright in action against Chile. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Chelsea star Bright, 27, played the full 90 minutes at centre back as Hege Riise’s side eased to a 2-0 win over Chile thanks to an Ellen White brace.

Chesterfield-born Bright played for Belles from 2009 to 2014 after coming through Sheffield United’s academy.

GB face Japan (24 July) and Canada (27 July) in their other two group games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Meanwhile, former Belles striker Natasha Dowie has signed for WSL side Reading after leaving AC Milan.

The 33-year-old joined Boston Breakers after leaving Belles in 2016 and also played in Sweden, Norway and Australia before moving to Italy.

Doncaster Rovers BellesBellesMillie Bright