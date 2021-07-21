Former Doncaster Rovers Belles star helps Team GB make winning start at Tokyo Olympics
Former Doncaster Rovers Belles ace Millie Bright helped Team GB make a winning start to the Olympic women’s football tournament.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:22 am
Chelsea star Bright, 27, played the full 90 minutes at centre back as Hege Riise’s side eased to a 2-0 win over Chile thanks to an Ellen White brace.
Chesterfield-born Bright played for Belles from 2009 to 2014 after coming through Sheffield United’s academy.
GB face Japan (24 July) and Canada (27 July) in their other two group games.
Meanwhile, former Belles striker Natasha Dowie has signed for WSL side Reading after leaving AC Milan.
The 33-year-old joined Boston Breakers after leaving Belles in 2016 and also played in Sweden, Norway and Australia before moving to Italy.