Former Doncaster Rovers Belles star helps Team GB make winning start at Tokyo Olympics

Millie Bright in action against Chile. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Chelsea star Bright, 27, played the full 90 minutes at centre back as Hege Riise’s side eased to a 2-0 win over Chile thanks to an Ellen White brace.

Chesterfield-born Bright played for Belles from 2009 to 2014 after coming through Sheffield United’s academy.

GB face Japan (24 July) and Canada (27 July) in their other two group games.

Meanwhile, former Belles striker Natasha Dowie has signed for WSL side Reading after leaving AC Milan.