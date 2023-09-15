Former Doncaster Rovers Belles boss leaves new club after just two games

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bantams chairman Qasim Akhtar said the decision was not about results.

The Bantams won their opening league game against Wakefield, but were beaten 5-0 at Alnwick Town last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton’s assistant, Daniel Solts, who followed him to the West Yorkshire club after they worked together at Belles, has taken interim charge with first team coach Gareth Davis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Nick Buxton (right) with his assistant Daniel Solts.

A Bradford statement said: “Despite a good result last weekend and irrespective of yesterday’s final result, we felt we needed to change the direction of the first team at club, and have taken the decision to part company with Nick.

“Sadly, sometimes things do not work out the way we want them to. We have a responsibility to this football club to ensure we do what is best for it, and moving in a different direction is the way forward for us.”

Buxton spent nine months in charge of Belles before departing in June, citing the strain the job had taken on him “physically and mentally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He led the club to a second-placed finish in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands and their first cup final in 13 years.

Not long after Buxton’s departure chief executive officer Russ Green left the club.

Sam Winch and Alexandre Brito Nogueira took charge of first-team affairs after Solts turned down the role, with Chris Wood stepping in as “interim Belles strategic lead” in place of Green.