Reo Griffiths. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com).

The 23-year-old had his contract cancelled by mutual consent last November, having made 21 appearances for Rovers after joining the club for an undisclosed fee in January 2022, scoring twice.

He has now joined up with National League strugglers Wealdstone and could make his debut in their FA Trophy tie against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Griffiths flattered to deceive at Rovers and finally left late last year having initially been transfer listed in the summer by boss Grant McCann.

McCann criticised the striker for not being fit enough to be considered for selection in pre-season last summer, saying: "He’s come back not in the condition we thought he was going to come back in, so it’s going to take a bit of time.

"“I think it’s down to yourself, it’s no managers fault."