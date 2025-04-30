Former Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United man swaps one non-league club for another

New Club Thorne manager James Baxendale.

James Baxendale is the new manager of Club Thorne Colliery, having decided to switch allegiances from Armthorpe Welfare.

Baxendale, 32, came through Leeds United's academy and went on to join Doncaster Rovers where he made a handful of appearances in the 2011-12 campaign.

He had previously managed Armthorpe on two separate occasions but has now opted to join Club Thorne, where he replaces James O'Neill.

A Club Thorne statement said: "As a club, we are excited by the level of ambition that James and his management team have displayed and with the way in which their own visions align with the vision of Club Thorne Colliery and its ethos.

"When it became clear that James O'Neill would be leaving his post as manager, Baxendale was quickly established as the club's first choice target and we are delighted that James and his management team were aligned with us in what we want to achieve.

"James and his team will now begin the task of recruitment and retention as they look to build a squad that they believe is capable of meeting the targets we have set for the coming season."

Welfare posted a brief, 43-word statement on their social media account saying: “The Welfare are disappointed to announce that James Baxendale and his staff have left their role at the club with immediate effect. We would like to say thanks to James and his staff for all their efforts at the club in their time.”

Thorne finished 11 points ahead of Welfare in the NCEL Division One table this season. Those two are likely to be joined by Doncaster City next season, after they won the Central Midlands Premier Division North title.