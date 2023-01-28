Sadlier, who was Doncaster’s top-scorer with 12 goals in 40 appearances during the 2019/20 season, has joined the O’s from Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 28 outings in all competitions for League One Wanderers this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orient are top of League Two and on track for automatic promotion under ex-Rovers chief Richie Wellens, with a 12-point gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Kieran Sadlier in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Wellens said: "Kieran joins us with almost 150 appearances under his belt in either the Championship or League One.

"He's a dynamic player who we feel can provide us with that extra edge in attacking situations.”

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Sadlier began his career with West Ham United before switching to St Mirren then Peterborough United.

A successful spell with Sligo Rovers and Cork City in Ireland followed, which earned him a move to Doncaster in January 2018.

Following his success with Rovers, Sadlier rejected the offer of a new contract with the club in favour of a move to their South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United, joining the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2020.

He signed for Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee in January of last year in search of regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bolton News report Sadlier’s move could become permanent this summer should Orient win promotion.