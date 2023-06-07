News you can trust since 1925
Former Doncaster Rovers academy prospect joins Bolton Wanderers after Leeds United exit

Bolton Wanderers say they beat ‘a number of Championship clubs’ to the signature of former Doncaster Rovers academy prospect Ben Andreucci.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 21:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 21:50 BST

Striker Andreucci, a Scotland Under-19 international who attended McAuley Catholic High School, has joined the Trotters’ B Team on a two-year deal with a further year’s option after leaving Leeds United.

The 18-year-old came through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch after joining from Doncaster and scored nine goals in 15 appearances for the Under 18s last season.

He also make one appearance for the club’s Under 21 side in Premier League 2, the highest level of reserve-team football in England.

Ben Andreucci in action for Leeds United (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).Ben Andreucci in action for Leeds United (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
Ben Andreucci in action for Leeds United (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
“I’m buzzing to be here,” said Andreucci.

“This is everything that I have worked for and to sign with such a big club makes me excited to see what the future holds.

"The pathway at the club is there and it’s something I want to be part of and break through.”

As well as representing Scotland seven times at youth level, Andreucci has also played for England’s Under 15s and was involved in a Republic of Ireland Under 19 squad.

It is understood Rovers received compensation when he left the club, reportedly aged 13.

He made a goalscoring debut for Leeds’ Under 18s as a 15-year-old and hit double figures in his first year as a scholar.

The talented youngster also raised more than £1,300 for Doncaster's Firefly Cancer Awareness And Support charity by running 150km in three weeks during the coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.

Andreucci added: "It is important for me to keep developing over the next couple of years and take my opportunities when they come.

“It’s important to settle in early on and really push to show what I can do to try to push into the first team.

“That will be a tough ask, but I think having that right mentality will help me along that journey.

"My mentality needs to be to keep pushing every day."

Announcing his signing, Bolton said they “headed off competition from a number of Championship clubs” to land Andreucci, who has signed his first professional contract.

Andreucci could work with former Rovers defender Sam Hird at Bolton, who is currently the club’s first-team coach.

