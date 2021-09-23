Former Chelsea star joins Doncaster Rovers' academy staff

Frank Sinclair. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Sinclair will work with Rovers’ under 15 and under 16 teams.

The 49-year-old won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with Chelsea and went to the World Cup with Jamaica.

His 25-year playing career also included spells at Leicester City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Lincoln CIty before dropping into non-league and eventually retiring at the age of 43.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinclair has managed Colwyn Bay, Brackley Town and Hednesford Town and since coched at Stoke City, Radcliffe, Port Vale and Buxton FC.

His son Tyrese plays for Mansfield Town.