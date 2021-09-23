Former Chelsea star joins Doncaster Rovers' academy staff
Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has joined Doncaster Rovers as an academy coach.
Sinclair will work with Rovers’ under 15 and under 16 teams.
The 49-year-old won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with Chelsea and went to the World Cup with Jamaica.
His 25-year playing career also included spells at Leicester City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Lincoln CIty before dropping into non-league and eventually retiring at the age of 43.
Sinclair has managed Colwyn Bay, Brackley Town and Hednesford Town and since coched at Stoke City, Radcliffe, Port Vale and Buxton FC.
His son Tyrese plays for Mansfield Town.
He tweeted: “Really excited about the next chapter of my coaching journey, U15/16s academy coach @DRFC_Academy here to learn, improve and share my experience & knowledge with some fantastic phase coaches. The goal as a collective is to get players in @drfc_official 1st Team.”