Football team from Doncaster shows no mercy as they thrash opponents 20-0

A Doncaster football team secured the biggest win in their history after thrashing their opponents 20-0.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Armthorpe Welfare Development said their demolition of Streina FC in the Central Midlands League on Saturday is their biggest-ever win.

They currently top the table with five wins from their first five matches of the season.

Bradley Sparrow and Bartlomiej Grzywa both scored five goals each with Harrison Mercer bagging a hat-trick.

Armthorpe Welfare demolished Streina FC in the Central Midlands League.
There were braces for Oliver Hemstock and Kieran Baskerville, while Liam Williams also got on the scoresheet.

Two own goals were credited to Streina FC, who were reduced to ten men after one of their players was sent off for violent conduct.

The Lincolnshire-based club said it was "definitely not the result we wanted."

Streina lost their first match of the campaign 9-0 and sit bottom of the table.

The match was played at the Armthorpe Sports Pavilion, where it was watched by 35 people.

Related topics:Doncaster