Football player airlifted to hospital after suffering leg break during match

Harworth Colliery’s game away to Bakewell Town was abandoned following the incident in the second half on Saturday with the score tied at 2-2.

The injured player, Harworth’s Louis Maguire, was treated on the pitch for around 40 minutes before being flown to hospital in Derby in an air ambulance.

John Mushnet, a committee member at Harworth, praised the response of those present.

He said: “It was absolutely amazing. We have got a fantastic physio in Dan Barber and one of our players, Callum Rush, is an RAF paramedic.

"One of our supporters is a nurse, she was taking his pulse and relaying what was going off to 999.”

John, a former police officer, described the injury as ‘horrible’ and said it occurred when midfielder Louis stuck his leg out to try and connect with a ball into the box.

He added: “Some players were visibly ill.

Harworth Colliery's match against Bakewell Town was abandoned following the incident. Photo: John Mushnet.

"Everyone was upset, but they pulled together.”

John said Louis was in good spirits despite the injury and the club plans to pay for physiotherapy treatment to help him recover.

Louis later posted a photo of himself in the air ambulance on social media with the caption: “Super sub flying in style.

"Thank you for all the kind messages I really appreciate it. On the road to recovery now.”

Harworth are sixth in the Central Midlands North league.

