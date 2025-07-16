There’s seven new matchday experiences for fans to enjoy this season with trips to Cardiff, Plymouth, Luton, Bradford, Port Vale, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from best to worst.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.