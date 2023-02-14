Floodlight failure almost steals the show in Doncaster Rovers’ win over Barrow

Doncaster were sent to school by Barrow's ruthless counter-attacks that evening and should have been punished by a heavier scoreline.

But the tables were turned in the reverse fixture as Pete Wild's side struggled to muster a chance of note as Doncaster earned their third straight win and clean sheet with a 1-0 win.

James Maxwell scored with the game’s only real chance of note after 17 minutes when he met a cross from his opposite number James Brown at the far post.

A second half floodlight failure almost thwarted Doncaster's win over Barrow.

Maxwell needed two attempts to beat Paul Farman in the Barrow goal after his initial effort was blocked, but converted from close range for his second goal in English football.

The confidence of back-to-back wins was on show from the home side in the early stages and they put their opponents under pressure by pressing them high from the first whistle.

Luke Molyneux looked like a different player after scoring his first two goals for Doncaster on Saturday and fired over from distance following the goal before forcing Forman to save low with a shot from the edge of the area.

Molyneux went close again just before the break when he escaped through on goal but two Barrow defenders combined to tackle him before he could pull the trigger in the box.

The best Barrow could muster in the first period was a Sam McCelland header from a free-kick in the closing stages which drifted harmlessly wide.

They had just one win in their last eight heading into the clash and the early goal took the sting out of their tails.

Barrow improved after the break but didn’t produce an effort on target until Billy Waters’ strike from outside the box was comfortably stopped by Jonathan Mitchell on the hour mark.

A temporary floodlight failure leading to a seven-minute stoppage in play was the most entertaining moment of a nondescript second half.