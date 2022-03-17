Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Matt Smith

Results during midweek went in Doncaster Rovers’ favour and victory at relegation rivals Fleetwood Town this weekend would give them a great chance of pulling off a great escape.

Gary McSheffrey’s men could move to within one point of safety by beating a Town side who have lost five on the bounce.

Alternatively, a home win could leave Rovers staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Fleetwood this coming Saturday (March 19) at Highbury Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Fleetwood Town win 8/11

Draw 13/5

Doncaster Rovers win 7/2

Who is the referee for Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Paul Howard has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The London-based official has issued 86 yellow cards and five red cards in 26 games this season.

What TV channel is Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Fleetwood will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Fleetwood on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers?

Adam Clayton returns after serving a one-game suspension.

Reo Griffiths (achilles tendon) and Ollie Younger (dead leg) hope to be fit after missing last weekend’s defeat to Gillingam.

McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday lunchtime.