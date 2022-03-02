Flashback: The night Doncaster Rovers came so close to conquering mighty Arsenal

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final might have brought back memories of Doncaster Rovers’ exploits in the 2005/6 competition.

After knocking out Manchester City and Aston Villa along the way, Rovers were drawn at home to mighty Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

And what a night it proved to be at a raucous Belle Vue.

Dave Penney’s side were seconds away from beating the Gunners and reaching the last four only to concede right at the death and then lose on penalties.

Re-live an unforgettable night with our retro picture gallery...

1. Showing their colours Rovers fans (l-r) Dave Duffy, Ged Byrne, Ryan Byrne, Keith Pinder and Jim Duffy get behind their team. Photo: Liz Robinson Photo Sales

2. Goal! Michael McIndoe slots home in the fourth minute to give Rovers the lead. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Copp that! James Coppinger in action for Rovers. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. All smiles Rovers fans young and old revel in the occasion. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales