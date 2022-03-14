Five-star Doncaster Rovers Belles stay hot on heels of league leaders

Belles captain Jess Andrew heads home their second goal against Burton Albion. Pictures by Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Lauren Breen (2), Jess Andrew, Nadia Khan and Jasmine Saxton were on target in a 5-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Boldmere remain three points clear at the top following their 5-0 win over Leafield Athletic.

Both sides have four games remaining in the race for the title and solitary promotion slot.

Lauren Breen celebrates scoring the opening goal.

Boldmere still have third-placed Lincoln City to play, as well as Sporting Khalsa, Wem Town and Leafield.

Andy Butler’s side had the better of the first half hour before they made the breakthrough ten minutes before the interval when Breen headed home Khan’s high cross from the right.

Andrew doubled the advantage with a powerful header as Belles ended the half strongly.

Khan made it 3-0 early in the second period and, with just over 15 minutes to play, Breen netted her second from virtually on the line after Burton’s goalkeeper was unable to hold a powerful header by substitute Hannah McWilliams.

Jasmine Saxton rounds off Belles’ victory with a nice finish.

Saxton rounded off the scoring with a low angled strike.

Butler’s first league game in charge of the Belles, in January 2020, was also a 5-0 win over Burton.

Even if Belles miss out on promotion this season cannot be deemed a failure.

The progress Butler has made since inheriting a squad which was on a downward spiral cannot be understated.

Belles were leaking goals at an alarming rate. They have conceded just 17 in 18 league games this season.

A week before that initial win over Burton, Belles suffered an ignominious 12-0 reverse to Huddersfield Town in the County Cup – the club’s heaviest defeat in the last 30 years.

Another visit to Huddersfield this weekend, in the quarter-finals of the County Cup, presents an opportunity to gauge the progress made under Butler.

Town are a tier higher than Belles but the outcome is nowhere near as predictable as two years ago.