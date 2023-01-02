Five standouts from Doncaster Rovers’ New Year’s Day win over Carlisle United

James Maxwell’s early goal sent Doncaster on their way before Kyle Hurst doubled their lead after the break.

Kristian Dennis pulled one back for Carlisle late on but Rovers held out for a comfortable and convincing win, which moved them within one point of the play-offs.

Selfless Miller

Ro-Shaun Williams heads the ball clear against Carlisle United.

He may not have scored in six matches - his longest goal drought in a Rovers shirt - but George Miller's performance against Carlisle was up there with his best since signing.

The striker made both goals with great movement. As well as scoring 11 goals this season, Miller has now laid on another four for his teammates.

Rock-solid Ro-Shaun

The big defender has taken plenty of stick for his displays but was a colossus against Carlisle.

Defensive improvements could be key for Doncaster in the second half of the season. Hopefully Williams can take confidence from such a commanding performance.

First-half blues forgotten

Not only did Doncaster put in another strong first-half showing, which yielded another early goal, the opening 45 minutes was probably their best half of football all season.

It was one of almost complete control.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Can you recall a better team goal from Doncaster this term than their second against the Cumbrians?

It started in Rovers’ half with a one-two between Harrison Biggins and Charlie Seaman.

The former then found the run of George Miller, who rounded the keeper before sending the ball towards goal from a tight angle.

Kyle Hurst missed a golden chance from close range earlier in the second half but made no mistake with his connection this time round to score his fifth goal of the season.

It was just like watching Brazil, for a moment at least.

Positivity

A brilliant all-round performance was met with positivity in the stands and Sunday's atmosphere was a world away from the 'toxic' one Thursday's win over Rochdale was played in.

Notwithstanding fans' right to voice their views, Danny Schofield was right when he said nothing positive comes from negativity.

Yesterday's crowd of 7,143 with 1,222 away fans was the second highest gate at the Eco-Power this season.

