Five debuts - Grant McCann selects his Doncaster Rovers team to face Exeter City

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:47 BST
Doncaster Rovers' return to League One is finally here.

Grant McCann's side host Exeter City this afternoon (3pm) in their first game in the third tier since 2022. After a busy summer which saw eight new faces arrive at DN4, the time for talking is now over.

In terms of team news for today's visit of Gary Caldwell's side, McCann dishes out debuts to Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Matty Pearson, Brandon Hanlan, Connor O’Riordan and Glenn Middleton.

Today's referee is Ross Joyce.

Rovers starting XI: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Pearson, O’Riordan, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Clifton, Middleton, Molyneux, Hanlan.

Substitutes: Lawlor, Gibson, Sharp, Ajayi, Gotts, Senior, Grehan.

