'Fire in our belly' - Doncaster Rovers man confident of perfect response to derby day setback

Stand-in skipper Owen Bailey says Doncaster Rovers are a different beast to last season.

Rovers fell to a second league defeat of the season on Thursday night, as they went down 2-0 at Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

Despite the loss, Grant McCann's side remain top of the table - albeit until Saturday's fixtures are completed with a clutch of teams waiting to overtake them.

Last term saw Rovers post a sorry first half of the season with defeats often coming in twos and threes. Bailey, 25, says the mindset has now shifted and that he is confident they'll mount the perfect response when they hit the road again next Saturday for a trip to MK Dons.

"Last season we might have felt sorry for ourselves," Bailey told the Free Press. "Whereas this season there's feels like a definite mentality switch where we want to make sure that we bounce back again.

"It's a long season and there'll be a lot of ups and downs but the lads are brilliant and we'll all stick together and bounce back at MK Dons with the fire in our belly."

The Harrogate game was moved forward to accommodate TV scheduling meaning a nine-day gap between that outing and the fixture at Stadium MK.

Bailey believes that could be a blessing in disguise as Grant McCann's men attempt to get back on track.

Owen Bailey believes Rovers will use the extended break between the Harrogate and MK Dons games to their advantage. Pic: Howard Roe.

"It's probably a good thing to be honest," the former Newcastle man said of the extended break between matches.

It allows us to go away, look at the game and think about it and look at ourselves personally and collectively. We'll see how we can do things differently and manage situations better. If we are going to be up towards the top, where we want to be, then teams are going to try and frustrate us like Harrogate did. It's important we learn from it and go again."