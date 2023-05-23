News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Doncaster Rovers were watched by 120,578 fans last seaon.Doncaster Rovers were watched by 120,578 fans last seaon.
Doncaster Rovers were watched by 120,578 fans last seaon.

Final combined attendance table shows biggest fanbases across League Two and the National League and where Doncaster Rovers, York City, Swindon Town, Stockport County, Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon rank

The final attendance figures show 2,959,101m fans watched League Two football last season with an impressive 1,849,072m fans watching the National League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST

League Two new boys Wrexham and Notts County are expected to bring plenty to next season’s competition, with their crowds suggesting they are more than capable of holding their own.

That can be said about a few other National League side’s who have boasted impressive total crowds this season.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it merged with the National League clubs and was based on each club’s total attendance?

Using figures provided the transfermarkt.co.uk website, we have brought you the answers.

Give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get all your Rovers news, here.

361,030

1. Bradford City

361,030 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
229,385

2. Wrexham

229,385 Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
197.880

3. Stockport County

197.880 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
197.417

4. Swindon Town

197.417 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:National LeagueLeague TwoYork CityLeyton OrientWrexhamNotts County