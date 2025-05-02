Fascinating Sheffield United sub-plot to Doncaster Rovers' finale against Notts County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For four seasons they were part of a Sheffield United side that went through a myriad of ups and downs.

Promotion to the Premier League, flirting with Europe, a Covid-induced comedown and then a relegation. David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp were vital parts of that Blades' side between 2018 and 2022.

McGoldrick would depart Bramall Lane that summer, Sharp the season after. They've each had varying journeys since then with McGoldrick making the short hops to Derby and now Notts County. Sharp, of course, went further afield to enjoy a brief American adventure with LA Galaxy before returning to these shores with first Hull and then Doncaster Rovers.

Tomorrow, at Meadow Lane, it is just one of the many interesting sub-plots that the pair will be facing one another. And perhaps, given their respective ages, it could be the last time that they get to share a pitch together.

Of course, Rovers have already got over the line and clinched promotion. A title would be the icing on the cake for the 39-year-old Sharp, though he knows it will come at the expense of his old pal whose Notts side still have an outside chance of automatic promotion although realistically they'll have to settle for the lottery of the play-offs.

"They've obviously both been there and done that, with promotions on their CV and having played for some big football clubs," Grant McCann said of Sharp and McGoldrick, the latter of whom missed the reverse fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium back in November through injury.

"David's had a really good year for Notts County, but Billy's had a good year for us with goals. It's not just his goals though, it's his communication and what he does in and around the changing room."

McCann is a big fan of McGoldrick and recently declared him "probably the best player in his position in the division" after watching him cap a superb performance at Bradford with a stunning goal. "He was outstanding," purred McCann. "The ball just stuck to his feet."

David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp struck up a fearsome partnership at Sheffield United. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Rovers know that the odds are stacked in their favour to deliver the title, but the fact Notts still have it all to play for themselves means it promises to be a fascinating end to the campaign against Stuart Maynard's outfit.

"They're a very good football team and we know they like to dominate the ball," McCann added. "We know what to expect. I felt we should have won the game when we played them at home. We just couldn't get the winner.

"But this is a different game. I've huge respect for how Stuart works and coaches, and they have some special players."